Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPAW) Short Interest Down 15.2% in December

Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPAW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Abri SPAC I Trading Down 13.0 %

ASPAW traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,144. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06. Abri SPAC I has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

