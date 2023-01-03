Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Short Interest Update

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,210,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 14,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.68. 60,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,109,219. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $61.99 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.