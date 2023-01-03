Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Raised by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,153 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Adobe were worth $62,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 5,491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after buying an additional 518,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,361 shares of company stock worth $9,035,050. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE traded up $4.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $575.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

