Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading Up 6.2%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 15,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 481,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.
ADV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $706.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
