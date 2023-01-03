Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading Up 6.2%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 15,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 481,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Advantage Solutions Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $706.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

