AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MSOS stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.

