Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 31,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,558,315 shares.The stock last traded at $5.11 and had previously closed at $5.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.50 ($5.85) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aegon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aegon from €5.90 ($6.28) to €5.70 ($6.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aegon from €4.70 ($5.00) to €5.00 ($5.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.63%. Analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Aegon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 159,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Aegon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon

(Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.