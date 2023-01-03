Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Gap Down to $29.30

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.30, but opened at $28.26. Aerovate Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 1,135 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58.

Insider Activity at Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $35,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $25,341.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 10,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,121. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

