Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Short Interest Up 11.8% in December

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 9,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,888 shares of company stock worth $4,029,349 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.94. The company had a trading volume of 57,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,173. Aflac has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

