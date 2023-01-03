AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,500 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 410,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 229,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

MITT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.31. 10,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.74. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -23.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MITT shares. Jonestrading cut their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

