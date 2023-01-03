Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG opened at $141.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.99. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $160.71.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $368.79 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Research analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,252,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 115.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 169,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

