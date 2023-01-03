Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.53

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2023

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGIGet Rating) (TSE:AGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 23652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 131.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGIGet Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.02%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 56.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 192,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 58,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.