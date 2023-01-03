Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.53

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 23652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 131.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 56.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 192,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 58,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

