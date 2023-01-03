Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Trimmed by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises 3.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,932,482 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.38. 35,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.52. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.33.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

