Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $36.46 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00067061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00059238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024029 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003374 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,359,852,147 coins and its circulating supply is 7,137,654,017 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.