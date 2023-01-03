Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Lifted by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 385,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 5.9 %

About Alibaba Group

NYSE:BABA traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.26. 1,030,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,056,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.98.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

