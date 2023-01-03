Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 463,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 19,056,106 shares.The stock last traded at $93.05 and had previously closed at $88.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

