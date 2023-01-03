Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,600 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 714,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allego in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Allego from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Allego from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allego in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
Institutional Trading of Allego
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allego during the second quarter worth $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Allego during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allego during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.
Allego Stock Performance
About Allego
Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allego (ALLG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.