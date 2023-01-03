Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,600 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 714,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allego in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Allego from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Allego from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allego in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Institutional Trading of Allego

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allego during the second quarter worth $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Allego during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allego during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Allego Stock Performance

About Allego

Shares of ALLG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.14. 911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,162. Allego has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

(Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

