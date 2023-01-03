Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,093.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $768,218.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,533,075.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,093.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,522 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $39,429,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4,113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after buying an additional 564,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,530,000 after buying an additional 561,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,438,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,456,000 after buying an additional 484,197 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGM opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.68. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also

