Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Altamira Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

CYTO traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,764. Altamira Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45.

Get Altamira Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altamira Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altamira Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altamira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altamira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.