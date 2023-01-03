Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 26,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CYTO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,764. Altamira Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altamira Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) by 866.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,880 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 16.68% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

