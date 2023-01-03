Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance
AAMC stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. The company has a market cap of $35.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.47.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
