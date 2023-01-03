Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Short Interest Update

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Altra Industrial Motion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,189,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth about $709,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

Shares of AIMC opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.01%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.