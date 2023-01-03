Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

Ameresco stock opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

