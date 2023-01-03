American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

ARL opened at $25.65 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

American Realty Investors ( NYSE:ARL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 983.63% and a return on equity of 71.84%. The company had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

