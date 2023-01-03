American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Up 10.2% in December

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,600 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 287,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,842,000 after buying an additional 429,879 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in American Software by 941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 287,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Software by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,248,000 after acquiring an additional 148,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Software by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,836,000 after acquiring an additional 143,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in American Software by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 926,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 141,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. American Software has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $495.30 million, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.81.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.94%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

