American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,100 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the November 30th total of 610,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 192,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in American States Water by 61.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in American States Water by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in American States Water by 28.9% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 31,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 33.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American States Water by 250.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.

American States Water Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:AWR traded down $2.09 on Monday, hitting $92.55. 4,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day moving average of $87.29.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). American States Water had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $134.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

