AMF Tjanstepension AB Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,187 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.07% of BlackRock worth $55,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded up $9.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $718.07. 2,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,263. The firm has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $702.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $658.73. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $927.48.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

