AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,166,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.59. 4,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,505. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.84 and its 200-day moving average is $294.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $324.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.90.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

