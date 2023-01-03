AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $108.78 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306,734 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 1.3% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.20% of Eaton worth $108,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eaton by 339.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after purchasing an additional 752,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,502,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,546,000 after purchasing an additional 622,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500,438 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.31. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

