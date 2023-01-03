AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $33.05 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,645,638 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 921,635 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.18% of Regions Financial worth $33,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,023,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after buying an additional 1,736,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,877,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,248,000 after buying an additional 1,367,943 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,535,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,882,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,728,000 after buying an additional 992,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RF shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,138. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

