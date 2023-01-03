AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 49,566 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 372.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,566 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $17,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.60.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

SBAC traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.52. 2,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.86 and its 200 day moving average is $302.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

