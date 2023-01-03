AMF Tjanstepension AB Raises Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,066 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $40,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 31,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,481,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $2,400,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.39. 32,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.73. The stock has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.