AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 583,405 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583,405 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up 0.9% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.16% of Nutrien worth $72,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. HSBC cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.86. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $67.23 and a one year high of $117.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

