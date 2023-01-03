AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 88,286 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,286 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.10% of Prudential Financial worth $31,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,699,000 after buying an additional 1,807,375 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after buying an additional 577,475 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,758. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

