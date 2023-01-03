AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 9,897 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,897 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,737. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $353.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

