Amgen Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Amgen has a total market cap of $110.08 million and $61,980.50 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amgen has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Amgen token can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00006670 BTC on major exchanges.

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.10533043 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $148,004.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

