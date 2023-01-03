Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.88. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,754.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,076.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $127,186.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 791,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,616,166.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,754.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,903,076.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,052 shares of company stock valued at $740,331. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 271,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

