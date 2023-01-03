Analysts Set Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Target Price at $142.25

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.25.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Heska from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Insider Activity at Heska
In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.64 per share, with a total value of $205,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,307,060.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Heska
Heska Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.74. Heska has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $185.82.
Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.72 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. Analysts expect that Heska will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Heska
Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heska (HSKA)
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
- Is it Time to Back up the Truck on Ford Stock?
- Analysts Ring In The New Year With These 2 Q3 Winners
- Walt Disney Stock Looks Marvelous Down
Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.