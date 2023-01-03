Analysts Set Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Target Price at $142.25

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Heska from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Heska alerts:

Insider Activity at Heska

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.64 per share, with a total value of $205,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,307,060.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heska

Heska Trading Down 2.6 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Heska by 245.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heska in the first quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Heska by 83.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.74. Heska has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $185.82.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.72 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. Analysts expect that Heska will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heska

(Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.