Analysts Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) PT at $257.14

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 455.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 8.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Roche has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

