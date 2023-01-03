Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0158

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $152.40 million and approximately $11.90 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00038961 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00228513 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s). More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

