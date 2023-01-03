Ankr Price Tops $0.0159 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Ankr has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $153.89 million and approximately $12.97 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00038229 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018667 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00228852 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01568479 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $12,354,294.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

