Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Gap Up to $6.39

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.39, but opened at $6.68. Anywhere Real Estate shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 3,642 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HOUS. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.17.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.