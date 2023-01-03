Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Short Interest Update

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ANZU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,115. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.05.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

