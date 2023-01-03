Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $72.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APLS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ APLS opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. The company had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,786,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $124,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,383.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,786,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,700 shares of company stock worth $4,119,697. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $70,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.