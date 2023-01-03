Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,680,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 13,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 6.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 242.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 17.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

