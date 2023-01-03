Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Update

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,200 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the November 30th total of 246,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 246,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptinyx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aptinyx by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 48,476 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx Price Performance

Shares of APTX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,823. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 27.45 and a quick ratio of 27.45.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.