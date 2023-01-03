Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises about 0.7% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV stock opened at $94.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.22. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

