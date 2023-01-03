Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $510.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 510 ($6.14) and last traded at GBX 850.50 ($10.25), with a volume of 1948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($10.24).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 848.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 847.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.77 million and a P/E ratio of 2,362.50.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
