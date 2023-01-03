Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $510.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 510 ($6.14) and last traded at GBX 850.50 ($10.25), with a volume of 1948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($10.24).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 848.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 847.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.77 million and a P/E ratio of 2,362.50.

In related news, insider Henry Angest purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 820 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £205,000 ($246,987.95). In other news, insider Henry Angest acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 820 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £205,000 ($246,987.95). Also, insider Nigel Boardman acquired 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 810 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £78,966.90 ($95,140.84).

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

