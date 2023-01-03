Arcblock Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and $234,364.73 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arcblock has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

