Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 630,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 941,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 577.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,050,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 895,621 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 331,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 87,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.36. 12,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 59.43% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $916.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

