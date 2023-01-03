Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) PT Raised to $7.00 at Citigroup

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.80.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $534.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.18. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.86.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,384,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 110,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $43,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth $5,095,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 15.1% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,733,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 227,955 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $408,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.